'AEW Rampage': Time, Channel and How to Watch

✖

A new era in All Elite Wrestling (AEW) begins tonight. A new show, AEW Rampage, is set to premiere and it's looking to be the top show on Friday nights. The new pro wrestling series will air on TNT at 10 p.m. ET. AEW Rampage can also be seen on AEW Plus.

The first show will feature three big matches. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will battle No. 1 contender Christian Cage. Omega has been champion since December and is also the Impact World Champion and AAA Megan Champion. Cage has been on a roll since leaving WWE for AEW as he won his last eight matches.

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will take on No. 3-ranked Red Velvet. Baker was a heel during his journey to the championship but has since become a fan favorite. That puts Red Velvet in a tough spot as she earned the respect of AEW fans over the past year for her work in the ring. And with Rampage being set in Baker's hometown of Pittsburgh, Red Velvet is competing in her most difficult match yet.

Miro, the AEW TNT Champion, will defend his title against Fuego Del Sol. Fans have been behind Del Sol who has been looking to get a contract since last year. Getting a win against a very dominant Miro will give Del Sol a spot on the roster and his first championship in the promotion. But like Cage, Miro has been on fire winning 15 of his 17 matches in the company.

Rampage is part of AEW's major expansion. The hour-long series will be TNT while AEW's flagship show, AEW Dynamite, will move to TBS in Janurary 2022. "As a lifelong wrestling aficionado who is privileged to present AEW to longtime and new fans alike, it means a lot to me – personally and professionally – to share the news that All Elite Wrestling will call TBS home beginning in 2022,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The history of wrestling in the United States cannot be told without acknowledging the contributions of TBS, which as WTBS years ago delivered wrestling to the Southeast and eventually to a massive national audience. TBS has the same passion for wrestling today, but will offer AEW and our fans more prime time programming, content and global opportunities that will establish TBS as the world’s undisputed destination for wrestling."