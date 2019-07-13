WWE Wrestler Jeff Hardy Arrested for Public Intoxication

WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested in South Carolina for alleged public intoxication. The 41-year-old, who recently performed as Brother Nero, was arrested Saturday in Myrtle Beach. He was previously arrested for driving while intoxicated in North Carolina.

According to TMZ, Hardy was released hours after his arrest on less than $200 bond.

Myrtle Beach police officers were called to the Ocean Enclave by Hilton Grand Vacations after someone reported seeing an intoxicated man, police told Myrtle Beach Online. The call came at 11:30 a.m.

Police arrested Hardy without incident and was booked at Myrtle Beach jail. He was charged with public intoxication, which can result in a 30-day jail sentence and a fine up to $500.

In March 2018, TMZ reported that Hardy was arrested in North Carolina after being involved in a single-car crash. He reportedly had a blood-alcohol level of .25, more than three times the legal limit. He was booked for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

The case ended with Hardy agreeing to plead guilty. His license was suspended for 20 days, had to pay a $300 fine and complete community service and treatment classes.

Back in 2009, Hardy was arrested on drug charges, after he was allegedly found with cocaine and prescription drugs in his possession. He spent 10 days in jail in 2011, was put on 30 months probation and agreed to pay a $100,000 fine.

Hardy is best known for performing in the ring with his brother, Matt Hardy, as the Hardy Boyz. He also wrestled as Brother Nero on Impact Wrestling.

Hardy returned to the WWE in 2017 and has mostly performed on SmackDown with his brother. In April, Hardy suffered a leg injury, forcing the Hardy Boyz to vacate their tag team titles. He had knee surgery in May and, according to PWInsider, there is no timetable for his return to pro wrestling.

Last year, Hardy said he still hopes to be WWE Champion one more time before retiring. He has been World Champion three times in his career, most recently in 2009.

“I would like to win the world title again for sure. That’s probably the main thing; back when me and my brother returned at WrestleMania 33 we won the tag team championships,” he told reporters in September 2018. “It’d be good now that we are doing solo deals, in singles competition to be the world champion again. That’s one thing for sure.”

