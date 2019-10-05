WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy Arrested for DWI

Jeff Hardy has been arrested yet again, and it allegedly involved more substance abuse. As PWInsider reports, Hardy, 42, was arrested on Thursday night in Moore County, North Carolina, for driving while impaired. The Moore County Police Department would not confirm exactly what the WWE Superstar would be charged with, but they did reveal he was released from custody at 11:30 p.m. local time.

Hardy has not publicly commented on the arrest as of press time, but his employer, WWE, did issue a brief message to the outlet that basically put distance between themselves and the athlete’s latest legal issue. In fact, they have issued this exact statement about Hardy before, notably after his July arrest for public intoxication.

“Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions,” the WWE statement read.

The situation and WWE’s statement, itself, garnered a wide range of reactions. Many think it is time for WWE to take action, either by releasing Hardy from the company or helping him receive rehabilitation. Others were simply saddened by the news of the high-flying wrestler being behind bars yet again.

Ugh, another Jeff Hardy DWI story. WWE’s “Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions” line isn’t enough. Don’t fire him. Help him. — October Baseball Is Bad (@thejd44) October 5, 2019

WWE issued the same statement that they always do in regards to Jeff Hardy being arrested yet again. They stated, “Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions.” This is simply unacceptable. WWE can’t be given a pass while this repeatedly happens. — WrestleChat (@WrestleChatNet) October 5, 2019

Jeff Hardy ☹️ Arrested – once again – for drink driving. [PW Insider] Makes me very sad to tweet that. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 4, 2019

This is Hardy’s third arrest in the past two years. He was arrested for DWI in March 2018 after being involved in a car accident in Concord, North Carolina, and he was put behind bars again in July after allegedly being found publicly intoxicated while in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

He’s battled drug and alcohol addiction in the past, including in 2003 when he was released from WWE for refusing rehabilitation. In 2008, he caused a stir when trying to board a flight while allegedly being intoxicated. In 2009, he faced serious legal and professional consequences when he was found guilty of trafficking controlled substances, including hundreds of pills and various amounts of steroids, cocaine and other paraphernalia.

Hardy has long been known as one of WWE’s most beloved Superstars, despite his messy history with substance abuse off screen. He and his brother, Matt Hardy, are one of the company’s most revered tag teams, wrestling as “The Hardy Boyz” and “Team Xtreme” over the years. The duo won nine tag team titles with WWE and two with rival promotion Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (now known as Impact Wrestling).

Additionally, Jeff, who also wrestled under the names Brother Nero and Willow, found success as a solo competitor. He had 13 title reigns in singles competition, including runs holding the World Heavyweight Championship, WWE Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. While in TNA, he held the TNA World Heavyweight Championship three times.

Photo Credit:Bobby Bank/WireImage