Jeff Hardy Asked WWE to Send Him to Rehab Before Recent Arrest

Jeff Hardy is looking to put his past issues behind him. Last year, the former WWE Champion dealt with his share of legal issues as he was arrested in July for public intoxication in South Carolina and again in October for driving while impaired in North Carolina. Since then, Hardy has gone through rehab and returned to WWE television after missing the majority of 2019. He was recently on the After the Bell podcast with Corey Graves and talked about how he asked WWE for help right before his second arrest last year.

"When I got pulled over October 3 of 2019, the day before I called WWE and said 'I need help. I need treatment," Hardy said per Dominic DeAngelo of WrestleZone. There's something wrong with me, like with this alcohol thing,' but yeah I've learned so much in recovery, just little things like one day at a time man, just focus on today, not drinking or not drugging and it's just calling my sponsor everyday and talking to another alcoholic man. There's something powerful about it when you admit what you are and you can like own that and just man, and there's a huge piece in my heart and my mind knowing that if I never drink again I'm never going to get into any other trouble. Jeff Hardy plus no drinking equals no trouble cause all my troubles came from either drugs or alcohol. And like with the alcohol, I can't drink like other people and I've surrendered and I've just manned up to that, you know and there's nothing wrong with it."

Recently, WWE has been doing short features on Hardy and his road to recovery. He said looking at the mugshots that are shown on the specials is good for him because he can learn from his mistakes. He also admitted to learning about alcoholism is all about.

"Being that I've been to rehab, inpatient rehab for the first time in my life, I've learned a lot about the disease known as alcoholism and addiction cause I went through the drugs back when I got arrested and even watching SmackDown last week, when they aired the mugshots and stuff, that's some heavy stuff, but it's gonna be good s— because this is my last chance to get it right and I want to just get a few more good years out of this body and do the best I possibly can but yeah, it was weird man.