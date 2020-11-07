AEW Full Gear: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

AEW will have its fourth pay-per-view event of the year today, which is called, Full Gear. The event has a chance to be one of the best pay-per-view pro wrestling shows of the year based on the card. Fans can see Full Gear via B/R Live for $49.99. For fans outside the U.S., FITE is where you can access the show. Full Gear begins at 8 p.m. ET, and the Buy-In Preshow starts at 7 p.m. ET, which can be seen on B/R Live and AEW's official YouTube channel.

There are eight matches on the card and one match for the preshow, which is Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay for the NWA World Women's Championship. The main event is AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against Eddie Kingston in an "I quit" match. Moxley is listed as the No. 1 pro wrestler in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, while Kingston is one of the more popular indie wrestlers in the world and made his way to AEW in July when he pushed AEW TNT Champion Cody to the limit. Moxley and Kingston previously faced off for the title in September where Moxley won via submission.

Hikaru Shida, AEW Women's World Champion, will defend her title against Nyla Rose. Shida beat Rose to claim the title in May, but Rose has been on a roll since acquiring the services of Vickie Guerrero. Experts believe Rose will win the title again.

In one of the more interesting matches of the night, TNT Champion Cody will face Darby Allin with the title on the line. Allin is one of the top young stars in pro wrestling, but Cody is on fire since beating Brodie Lee for the title in October. Another notable match is "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega, and the winner receives a future AEW World Championship match. Page and Omega are former teammates who won the AEW Tag Team Championships in January.

Speaking of the tag teams, FTR, will defend the AEW Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks. And if The Young Bucks lose, they will never challenge for the titles again. As for the rest of the card, Matt Hardy will face Sammy Guevara in The Elite Deletion match. Additionally, Chris Jericho will battle MJF, and Orange Cassidy will take on John Silver. Both will be singles matches.