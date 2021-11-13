AEW Full Gear 2021: Time, Channel and How to Watch

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back with another pay-per-view. Tonight, AEW’s top stars take over the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota for Full Gear. The event will start at 8 p.m ET through multiple pay-per-view providers for $60. Viewers in the United States and Canada and view the show through B/R Live for $50.

The main event for Full Gear is the AEW World Championship match between champion Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page. Omega has been champion for nearly one year and was also the Impact World Champion at one point during his title reign. Page is emerging as the top face in the company over the months, and it looks like he will win the title for the first time in his career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. will defend her title against Tay Conti. Baker is the top star in the women’s division and is beloved by fans. She is facing an up-and-coming star in Conti who is thriving in AEW after spending four years in WWE. It’s likely Conti won’t win tonight, but a good performance could lead to huge things in the future.

Two former WWE Superstars will go at it tonight as Bryan Danielson will face Miro in the finals of the World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Danielson recently joined AEW and has been a huge hit with fans. Miro joined AEW last year after being released by WWE. He recently was the AEW TNT Champion and has been a dominant performer in his first year with the promotion. The winner of the match will face the AEW Champion in the future.

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston could be the best match of the night. Punk recently returned to pro wrestling after a seven-year hiatus and has not disappointed. Kingston is one of the best promo guys in AEW and always puts on a show. With Kingston paying his dues in the independence scene for many years, he is taking advantage of his time in AEW.

The rest of the card for Full Gear features The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana & Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year (Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky) and American Top Team (Junior dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski & Dan Lambert). The AEW Tag Team Championship will be on the line as the Lucha Brothers defend their titles against FTR. Darby Allin will look to bring down MJF, who is one of the top heels in the company. And Christan Cage will team up with Jurassic Express to take on Superkliq (Adam Cole and the Young Bucks).