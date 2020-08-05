'AEW Dynamite' Episodes Rescheduled on TNT Due to NBA Playoffs

✖

AEW Dynamite won't be seen on its regularly scheduled day and time later this month. This week, TNT announced changes to it's Wednesday lineup due to the NBA playoffs, which will begin in two weeks. AEW Dynamite, which normally airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, will not be shown on Aug. 19, Aug. 26 or Sept. 16 as the NBA will air playoffs games those dates. Instead, AEW's flagship show will air at different times in those weeks.

The Aug. 19 edition of AEW Dynamite will air on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. ET. The Aug. 26 edition will air Thursday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m., and the Sept. 16 edition will air Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. The interesting thing about this is the Aug. 22 edition will air at the same time as NXT TakeOver, which will be shown on the WWE Network. However, NXT TakeOver will start airing at 7 p.m. ET, which means the show will still be going on once AEW Dynamite ends.

AEW launched last year with the help of Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, his wife Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Rody Rhodes recently spoke to ESPN about the state of the company and was asked about the possibility of adding a third hour to Dynamite or adding a second show to television.

"I think probably in four to six weeks I'll have a firmer answer on that," he said. "That's still very much the case. The format of that show might be different. It might rely on the production we have in place already, it might not. I know we've got all kinds of different plans converging on what we want." Rhodes also said the goal of the third hour would be to "showcase a different crop of talent from AEW. It's very hard when you have this much talent and you only have a single weekly show."

AEW has its share of stars, which has led to it being the second most notable pro wrestling promotion behind WWE. Cody and Brandi Rhodes spent time in WWE along with Jon Moxley who is the AEW Champion. Another notable former WWE and current AEW star is Chris Jericho who was the inaugural AEW Champion, beating Adams page in August 2019.