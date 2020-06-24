AEW's Jon Moxley Possibly Exposed to COVID-19, Pulled From 'Dynamite'

✖

All Elite Wrestling has made changes to the schedule ahead of Wednesday's episode of AEW: Dynamite. The wrestling promotion pulled Jon Moxley from the card due to possible exposure to COVID-19. The professional wrestler had contact with someone who had contact with someone who has the coronavirus. AEW did not take any chances and pulled him from Wednesday's episode.

Tony Khan, the co-owner of AEW, confirmed the news with a tweet on Wednesday. "Mox did the right thing & warned us. Doc asked him to stay home & get tested to protect us here at our test site," Khan wrote. Moxley's next challenger, Brian Cage, will now get a showcase match as part of the schedule change.

"Jon Moxley can get slammed on a car, crawl through tacks & fall through the stage, but it's every bit as cool that he came forward & told us he'd had secondhand exposure to COVID," Khan continued. "We test everyone here at #AEWDynamite, but Jon protected everyone onsite like the great champ he is." In addition to pulling Moxley from the scheduled card, AEW also announced the cancellation of another match.

FTR and Natural Nightmares are no longer facing off on Wednesday night. QT Marshall came in direct contact with someone who later tested positive for the coronavirus and stayed away from the other performers. FTR will now face off with SCU (SoCal Uncensored).

"Since last week's show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19," Khan tweeted. "Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here." Marshall confirmed the news and said that no one was looking forward to this match more than him. However, he recognized that the health of the roster was more important.

Moxley, who performed for WWE under the name Dean Ambrose, signed with AEW in 2019. He made his unannounced debut for the promotion on May 25, attacking both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. AEW later announced that Moxley had signed a multi-year contract.

In February 2020, Moxley defeated Jericho at Revolution. He secured the AEW World Championship and became the first person to become a champion simultaneously in AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling. Jake Hager tried to take the AEW belt in April, but Moxley defeated him and retained his title. He defended it once again in May when he defeated Mr. Brodie Lee.