AEW: Diamond Dallas Page, 63, Puts Fans in Awe After High-Flying Move From the Top Rope

Former WWE superstar Diamond Dallas Page may be 63 years old, but that doesn’t mean that he is driving around on a golf course. He’s keeping fit and proving that he can still pull off some acrobatic moves. This was recently shown during an All Elite Wrestling (AEW) event in which Page dove off the top rope onto a group of fellow wrestlers.

Video footage of this feat was posted on Twitter on Jan. 16, and it showed Page doing something that many thought would not be possible. He climbed to the top rope while the announcers reacted with cries of “are you kidding me?” He then leapt onto four wrestlers and knocked them all to the ground.

Despite his age and the difficulty of this move, Page simply hopped to his feet and raised his arms in celebration. The crowd responded with roaring approval and applause.

This dive took place during Page’s first-ever match in the AEW. He is a WWE Hall of Famer, but he has since branched out to see the competition. He has been providing input to the AEW creative team when asked, but he has otherwise been minding his own business.

He also hasn’t cut ties with WWE since appearing in the AEW ring. Page still has a fondness for Vince McMahon’s company, and he will continue to work with them in the future.

“WWE’s coming here on Wednesday and they’re gonna interview me for [Karl] Malone and [Dennis] Rodman,” DDP said during an interview with Wrestling Inc. “I’m like in the middle – I wanna be able to help Cody [Rhodes] with whatever he needs but if WWE needs something from me, then I’m always there for them. They’ve treated me super-great for the last 10 years.”

This dive may have caught many off-guard, but Page has been proving his physical fitness for years. The man behind DDPY, or DDP Yoga, has remained flexible and in shape into his 60s. He has also incorporated push-ups, squats, and crunches into his workout regiment in order to create a system that has since been adopted by college football teams.

According to CBS, both the Temple and University of Virginia football teams have adopted Page’s workout program. The players are in exceptional shape, but Page told CBS that 99 percent of them can’t keep up with him during the first few attempts.

Page didn’t start out as a professional wrestler until he was in his 30s, so he needed to keep in shape and find the best methods for recovery. DDPY has served him well over the years, which he proved during this appearance in the AEW ring.

(Photo Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)