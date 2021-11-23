AEW’s Andrade El Idolo Unfollows Fiancee, WWE’s Charlotte Flair on Social Media

Andrade El Idolo seems to have unfollowed his fiancee Charlotte Flair on social media, according to Wrestling Inc. The pro wrestling couple has been dating since 2019 and got engaged on New Year’s Day 2020. But with Idolo unfollowing Flair, some are concerned about the status of their relationship. Wrestling Inc. did point out that Flair is following Idolo on Instagram but not on Twitter.

Flair’s last post on Idolo came earlier this month on his birthday. “This time three years ago you came into my life and forever changed it,” Flair wrote. “I can’t help but get butterflies thinking of all those first adventures we had together! I still get those same butterflies every time I fly home from a few days on the road and getting to kiss you for the first time!

“I have watched you grow as a man and have loved every second by your side. You continue to teach me the little things in life that matter most but also to watch you chase your dreams and make the hard decisions that are sometimes scary. You make me so proud. You have come so far and it is only the beginning. The last year was a blessing in disguise for our schedule. I will never take for granted being able to have so much time with you. Date nights and all. Keep shining papi and I can’t wait to see what this year brings you but most importantly I hope all your wishes come true! I love you as big as the sky.”

Idolo is currently signed with AEW after being released from WWE in March. He made his AEW debut on June 4 and has been working with WWE legend Chavo Guerrero. During his time in WWE, Idolo won the NXT Championship and the United States Championship.

Flair is currently the SmackDown Women’s Champion and is dealing with some issues with Becky Lynch. The two have had heat recently, and Flair talked about it on the Oral Sessions podcast in August. “Honestly, I don’t think anything happened,” Flair said, per Sportskeeda. “I really think that her and I depended so much on each other as best friends, and it was easy. She was my ride or die, my go-to, and, like, just needed to happen. I met [Andrade], she met Seth. Her career took off.”