Adreian Payne, Former NBA and Michigan State Basketball Player, Dead at 31

Adreian Payne, a former NBA player who played college basketball at Michigan State died on Monday, according to multiple reports. He was 31 years old. According to the New York Post, Payne died as a result of a shooting that took place in Florida. Payne was shot in a townhome community and he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspected shooter is Lawrence Dority, 29, who remained on the scene and spoke to authorities. He was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

Payne was selected No. 15 overall by the Atlanta Hawks in 2014. He only played in three games his rookie season due to a foot injury and spending time in the developmental league. Payne was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves the following year and averaged 7.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He played for the Timberwolves for two more seasons before signing with the Orlando Magic in Aug. 2017. He then went on to play pro basketball overseas and was recently with Juventus Utena in Lithuania until February of this year.

During his time at Michigan State, Payne helped the team win the Big Team tournament titles in 2012 and 2014. He played for the team from 2010 to 2014 and was named Second Team All-Big Ten in his final two seasons. Payne also met an eight-year-old cancer patient named Lacey Holsworth while at Michigan State and developed a friendship with her. In 2014, Payne escorted Lacey onto the court for senior night, and she was there when Michigan State won the Big 10 Championship, according to Yahoo Sports. Lacey died on April 8, 2014.

"She calls me her 'Superman,' but she's the one who's got the super strength," Payne told the Detroit Free Press in 2014. "She's incredible with everything she's gone through. (Doctors) told her she wouldn't walk again. But she did. She's just an incredible fighter. And if I can bring her a little bit of happiness to help her forget everything for a little while, then that's what I want to do." Payne was born in Dayton, Ohio, and played high school basketball at Jefferson High School in the Dayton area. At the time, Rivals and Scout listed Payne as a five-star prospect.