Adam Zimmer, Son of Former Minnesota Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer, Dead at 38

Adam Zimmer, a longtime NFL assistant coach and the son of former Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, died on Monday. He was 38 years old. The cause of death was not announced, but Corri Zimmer White, Mike's daughter and Adam's sister, confirmed the news Tuesday on Instagram.

"We are heartbroken to hear about the passing of Adam Zimmer," the Vikings said in a statement. "Adam was a kind, respectful man, and over his years in Minnesota, it was evident he cared tremendously about his family, his players, his fellow coaches and the Vikings front office staff. Our thoughts are with Mike, Corri, Marki and the entire Zimmer family."

Adam Zimmer began his NFL coaching career in 2006 when he was an assistant linebackers coach for New Orleans Saints. He was with the team for four seasons and was on the staff when the team won the Super Bowl in 2009. Following his time with the Saints, Zimmer was the assistant linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2010-2012. In 2013, Zimmer joined the Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff and was the team's assistant defensive backs coach. At that time, Zimmer joined his father who was the defensive coordinator of the Bengals.

In 2014, Mike Zimmer was hired to be the Vikings' head coach and he brought in his son to be the team's linebackers coach. Mike held that position for six seasons before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator. Mike Zimmer was fired as head coach following the 2021 season, which led to Adam joining the Bengals' coaching staff this season as an offensive analyst.

"I lost my big brother yesterday," White wrote in her Instagram post. "The kindest, sweetest, family-loving, sports-obsessed soul there ever was. I've felt pain like this once before but it's been a while and I didn't know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don't know how to juggle being a mom to one-year-old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly. I'm so lost, I'm so overwhelmed, I'm so heartbroken. My brother was one of my best friends, especially after my mom died, we became so close."