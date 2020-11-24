Adam Pearce Accidentally Calls Drew McIntyre 'Drew McInfart' on 'Monday Night Raw'

✖

It's been a rough start to the week for Adam Pearce. On Monday Night Raw, the WWE official received a headbutt from Braun Strowman after asking him why he deserves a shot to face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. After receiving medical attention, Pearce announced there will be a No. 1 contender triple threat match on next week's Raw. However, he accidentally called McIntyre "Drew McInfart." He quickly corrected himself, but fans went after him on social media.

"I would like to thank Adam Pearce for the countless moments in the future when I’m in a quiet public place and burst out in laughter at random because my brain decided to remind me of 'Drew MCINFART,'" one fan wrote on Twitter. Pearce has been seeing a lot of TV over the last few months. Along with being an on-screen official, Pearce works as a producer. He has been working full-time in WWE since 2015, working in various positions including trainer and producer for NXT.

"I do literally everything," Pearce said on After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast as reported by WrestlingNews.co. "A producer’s days, especially on TV days, start before everybody else. I will get there three or four hours before anybody else. We will sit in a meeting. You know the meeting where we will go through the festivities of the day that may or may not change at all. It may be etched in stone and we will follow with one set of plans immediately, I have become extremely adaptive at rolling with the punches, and oh, the punches will be coming and they will be coming fast and furious and at numerous counts."

As for Pearce's announcement concerning McIntyre, next week's Raw will see AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee in the triple threat match. The winner will face McIntyre for the WWE Championship, a title McIntyre won last week by beating Randy Orton. McIntyre didn't appear on last night's Raw as he was recovering from his match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series on Sunday. It's likely McIntyre will defend the title against Styles, Riddle or Lee at WWE's next pay-per-view event, TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Dec. 20.