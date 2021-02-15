Adam 'Pacman' Jones, Former Bengals Cornerback, Arrested and Charged for Alleged Assault

✖

Adam "Pacman" Jones, former NFL cornerback who spent the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, was arrested in Cincinnati and charged with misdemeanor assault, according to WCPO 9. Jones was arrested early Monday morning after he punched and kicked a person in the head until the person was unconscious, the Hamilton County court documents said.

This isn't the first time Jones had a run-in with the law. In 2017, Jones was arrested for allegedly "pushing and poking (a security guard) in the eye" in Cincinnati. He pleaded guilty to obstruction of official business. Jones played for the Bengals from 2010-2017 and still lives in the Cincinnati area with his wife, Tishana. According to Sports Illustrated, the couple opener a restaurant last summer called EndZone Pizza, located in Covington, Kentucky, a few minutes south of downtown Cincinnati.

Jones was drafted No. 6 overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2005 from West Virginia. According to CBS Sports, the team took a chance on him despite being on probation for a fight but was then arrested on assault and vandalism before playing one down in the league. Jones was arrested several more times throughout his career and was suspended for the entire 2007 season for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

"The league and the Titans, including coaches and individuals in the Tennessee locker room, have spent countless hours trying to direct and counsel Jones," former Titans general manager Floyd Reese wrote for ESPN before Jones was suspended in 2007. "Although not all of his incidents have been catastrophic, the frequency and repetition have magnified the overall effect. A major concern is that it appears that each successive allegation is increasing in magnitude and severity. This downward spiral cannot continue."

In 2008, Jones was traded to the Dallas Cowboys and played in nine games. He was released in January 2009 and returned to the NFL in 2010, signing a two-year deal with the Bengals. He spent eight seasons in Cincinnati and was named of the All-Pro First Team in 2014. He was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 after recording three interceptions and 12 passes defended. In 2018, Jones signed with the Broncos and played in seven games before being cut by the team in November of that year. He retired from the NFL in May 2019.