What Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Is up to Now

Adam “Pacman” Jones is no longer in the NFL as he retired from the league last year. He spent the majority of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, but he also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys, Tennessee Titans and Denver Broncos. Jones’ best season was in 2014 as he was named to the All-Pro First Team after recording three interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Now that Jones has put football behind him, what is he up to now? According to his Instagram account, Jones is doing work with a tour bus company called Nitetrain Coach.

According to the website: “Nitetrain prides itself on its outstanding safety ratings, as well as the team of professional drivers we hire. All drivers have over 5 years experience, with most of them having 15+ years of touring experience under their belt. We at Nitetrain Coach carefully select each driver for your tour, based on the information that you provide to us, as we put together a tour package for you.”

View this post on Instagram Love what you do and do what u love !!!! A post shared by Adam Jones (@realpacman24) on Dec 30, 2019 at 1:58pm PST

Along with doing work with Nitetrain, Jones is doing some coaching work. In another Instagram post, he was seen coaching a young defensive back. Jones played in the NFL for 14 years so having him as a coach is very beneficial.

Jones also has more time to spend with his family. There a number of Instagram posts that display his wife and three kids. One of the most recent posts was the entire family taking a photo with Santa Claus. There is another photo that shows the kids opening presents on Christmas Day.

Jones seems to be enjoying the retired life. Fans loved watching Jones play the game, but when he announced his retirement, he knew he had to move on from the game and start the next chapter in his life.

“I will forever love this game, and it’s a blessing to know the game loved me, real s—, ” Jones said in his retirement statement at the time per NFL.com “I appreciate and thank everyone who played a role in my career. Every organization and coach I was blessed to play for, I am forever grateful for the opportunities and memories. My teammates, my brothers, I thank you, we had an absolute ball.

“It was a honor to take the field with you all, we left our stain out there together. To every coach that played a part in molding me into the athlete that I am, you’ll never be forgotten. Coach Allen, Coach Gibby, Coach Fisher, Zim, Hugh, PG it was a honor to play for some of the best to do it.”