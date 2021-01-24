Aaron Rodgers' Turtleneck Has Packers Fans Talking Amid NFC Championship Game vs. Bucs

Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. The winner had the opportunity to secure a spot in Super Bowl LV. The Buccaneers built up an early lead and created conversations about a "disappointing" defense, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers made Twitter users switch topics after he showed off his white turtleneck shirt. While there were several NFL fans expressing sadness about the first half of Sunday's game and the offensive performance, others simply shifted the conversation to the turtleneck. They said that Rodgers simply looked "fabulous" and that he always plays well when he wears the white turtleneck. This type of shirt is not one often seen on NFL players, especially on the field, but Rodgers is not a normal athlete.

Breaking: Aaron Rodgers is wearing the turtleneck and is smiling during pregame. pic.twitter.com/24qy5QVEgk — 𝙕𝙖𝙘𝙠 ³³ 🧀 (13-3) (@GoatAaronJones) January 24, 2021 "Aaron Rodgers looks like he's wearing a Banana Republic turtle neck underneath that jersey," one fan joked during Sunday's game. Other fans chimed in and said that the Packers star "looks great" in the shirt.

Everyone knows when the long john turtleneck comes out for @AaronRodgers12 the other team is in some deep shit #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/pzMBvkHcpk — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 5, 2021 Fans of the Pat McAfee show were excited to see Rodgers wearing the turtleneck during Sunday's NFC Championship due to a conversation that took place in early January. Rodgers appeared on the broadcast and answered questions about his decision to wear the white shirt. He explained that the shirt just keeps him warm when it's under 30 degrees, but McAfee countered by saying that the turtleneck is an omen for the other team.

Two people who look fabulous in a mock turtleneck: 1. My grandmother

2. Aaron Rodgers — Kyndall (@KyndallFreer) January 24, 2021 "Aaron Rodgers and that goofy turtleneck..." another fan added to the conversation. There were several people that said they don't appreciate the turtleneck, especially on a professional athlete. Others disagreed and said that the shirt only adds to Rodgers' mystique.

Aaron Rodgers turtleneck looks like something that's been in the lost and found pile at Lambeau for about 30 years. — Coach Lowe (@CoachLowe68) January 24, 2021 "Why Aaron Rodgers get his turtle neck from jc penny smh. That shit is not Nike lol," a fan joked on Sunday. Several people tried to figure out where Rodgers got the turtleneck that he wore on Sunday. Some said he purchased it while others expressed the opinion that he found the clothing item.

I LOVE that #AaronRodgers wears a #turtleneck when he balls. — Tyler (@Tyler01826948) January 24, 2021 While casual football fans were making comments about Rodgers wearing a turtleneck and expressing surprise about his decision, the Packers fanbase was taking a different approach. These supporters have seen the turtleneck many times over the years, and they associate the shirt with big performances.