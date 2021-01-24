Tom Brady's Enormous Coat Returns to Sidelines During Bucs vs. Packers Game

✖

Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship. Temperatures were below freezing, which prompted Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to bundle up in a massive coat. He immediately went viral due to a previous incident involving oversized winter apparel.

Photos of Brady in a massive Buccaneers coat began circulating on Twitter as people made jokes about the six-time Super Bowl champion. Several said that he looked like Kingpin from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Others said that Brady was wearing a suit jacket with fake shoulder pads. The comments continued throughout the first half of Sunday's NFC Championship matchup, often distracting from the action on the field.

"When Brady busts out the big coat you know that you are F—ED," one fan proclaimed on Twitter. Several others said that it was "big coat SZN" and that the Packers had no chance to reach Super Bowl LV. These Twitter users said that Brady lives for the cold weather and the opportunity to wear his massive coat, regularly leading to big performances.

Jokes about Brady's coat are nothing new; he previously went viral during the AFC Championship on Jan. 23, 2017. Photos of Brady surfaced that showed him sitting on the sideline wearing an oversized Patriots jacket. Fans made jokes about his attire, but Brady led the Patriots to a 36-17 victory over the Steelers, securing a spot in Super Bowl LI.

Two years later, Brady's oversized coat returned to the Patriots sideline during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fans jokingly referred to this appearance as the sequel, "Tom Brady's Extremely Big Coat." With the quarterback breaking out the massive winter wear once again, the fans expressed excitement about the trilogy. "Coming soon to select theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO max....Tampa Bay Tom Brady’s Big Buccaneer Coat," one fan wrote.

Jokes aside, Brady put the Buccaneers in prime position to reach Super Bowl LV with an efficient first half at Lambeau Field. He threw a touchdown pass to Mike Evans on the first driver of the game and then put running back Leonard Fournette in position to score during the second quarter. Brady was not finished, however, considering that he converted a fourth down with fewer than 15 seconds remaining in the first half. He then connected with wide receiver Scotty Miller for a touchdown with eight seconds left and gave the Buccaneers a 21-10 lead.