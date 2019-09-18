Aaron Rodgers Continues to Laugh at Tom Brady Critics

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure when the critics of Tom Brady will stop. The two-time MVP was recently on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz and was asked if he was amazed at Brady’s ability to still play at a high level at 42 years old.

“I do,” said Rodgers via CBS Sports. “I think I laugh with him a little bit when they replay some of the remarks, especially after that Chiefs game I think a lot of us remember from a few years ago when the Chiefs kinda blew them out on a Sunday or Monday night and everyone was [saying], ‘This is it. Brady’s done. The Pats are done.’ You look at what they’ve done since then.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That’s the beauty at times in this sport and playing, for him, at obviously such a high level,” Rodgers continued. “Sometimes, you’re looking around and you’re like, ‘Man, maybe I need some inspiration this week.’ And having something like that to go back to whenever you want.

“People are just waiting for him to regress and it’s like, it’s not happening. Not happening. But the first game he doesn’t throw three touchdowns it’s gonna be like, ‘Welp, here it is. Here’s the beginning.’ And sure enough, there’s a little more ammo for him to be like, ‘What you say? Oh yeah? OK, cool. I’m going back to the Super Bowl.’”

Rodgers is talking about Brady throwing just for 159 yards and two interceptions against the Chiefs in 2014. However, the Patriots were able to pick things up as the season rolled on and they ended up winning the Super Bowl. Brady and the Pats then went on to win the Super Bowl in 2016 and again last year.

The way that Brady goes about his business on and off the field gives a player like Rodgers motivation to win another Super Bowl. He won the big game in 2010 but has not been back since. Brady and Rodgers are looked at as the two best quarterbacks in the NFL right now along with Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes. They have faced each other only twice in their career and both players were able to lead their respective teams to wins.

Right now the Packers and the Patriots are 2-0 this season. If they continue to play well, we could see Brady and Rodgers in the Super Bowl at the end of the year.