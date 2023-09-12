Aaron Rodgers Injury Update: Jets Fear Star QB Could Miss Entire Season

Aaron Rodgers' debut with the New York Jets only lasted four plays as he suffered an injury in the game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. And, it's likely Rodgers' 2023 season has come to an end before it got started. Per CBS Sports, the Jets fear that Rodgers tore his Achilles, which means he would be out for the rest of the year. Rodgers has an MRI scheduled for Tuesday to confirm the injury.

"We're concerned with his Achilles," Jets coach Robert Saleh said after the game, per the Jet's official website. "The MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is going to happen. So prayers tonight .... but it's not good." The injury occurred when Rodgers was sacked by Bills defensive lineman Leonard Floyd. As Rodgers was going down, his left foot got caught beneath him, and when he tried to get back up, he sat down and was helped off the field. Rodgers then sat in a golf cart and was taken back to the locker room for X-rays.

The Jets ended up beating the Bills in overtime 22-16, but the players and coaches are hoping for the best for Rodgers. "That's the part that sucks," Saleh said. "I'm going to enjoy this win. Winning in the NFL is hard regardless of who the quarterback is. But personally, I don't hurt for me, I don't hurt for the locker room. I hurt for Aaron. I'm still going to say a prayer, hold out hope. My heart's with Aaron now, no one else."

"My heart breaks for Aaron," Jets quarterback Zach Wilson said. "The work that he's put in, he goes above and beyond. I have no idea what's going on with him, but my job is to make sure I'm ready to be able to step in there and run the offense efficiently. Aaron's the greatest of all time, in my opinion. I've got big shoes to fill."

If Rodgers has a torn Achilles, it will be the first time in six years Rodgers will miss multiple games due to an injury. In 2017, Rodgers, who spent his previous 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, played in the first six games before he fractured his right collarbone. He returned for the Packers Week 15 game that season but was placed on injured reserve after the game since the Packers were eliminated from playoff contention.