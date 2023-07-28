Aaron Rodgers Takes $35 Million Pay Cut to Play for New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers just took a major pay cut to play for the New York Jets this season and beyond. According to ESPN and the NFL Network, the superstar quarterback signed a two-year, $75 million contract that is fully guaranteed. In his previous contract, Rodgers was due to make close to $100 million in guaranteed. The $35 million pay cut gives the Jets salary cap relief over the next two seasons. ESPN says the agreement was in place for weeks, but Rodgers just signed the deal.

Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. In a couple of days, Rodgers will receive a $35 million roster bonus along with a salary of $1.8 million. Next year, Rodgers will have a salary of $38.2 million. The Jets gave up their first-round, second-round and sixth-round pick this year and a conditional second-round pick in 2024 to land Rodgers.

"The team gave up significant pieces for it to be just a one-year deal," Rodgers said. "I'm aware of that. ... Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I'm having a blast, so I really don't see this as a one-year-and-done thing."

The Jets are hoping Rodgers can help the team win the Super Bowl as he did with the Packers in 2010. Rodgers became the starter in 2008 and led the Packers to eight NFC North titles and five NFC Championship appearances in 15 seasons as the Packers starting quarterback. The 39-year-old has been named to the Pro Bowl 10 times and selected to the All-Pro Team five times.

"I'm not sure it's possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the Packers, our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold," Rodgers said in a message to Packers fans in April. "I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime."