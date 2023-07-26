Big Behind-the-Scenes Update on Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets Contract

It looks like Aaron Rodgers will have a new contract when he starts the 2023 season. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the New York Jets and their franchise quarterback have worked out a deal to reconfigure a contract that was restructured when the Green Bay Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets. Rodgers agreed to the contract but has not signed it yet.

Florio said the details of the new contract are not known, but Rodgers has a base salary of $1.165 million for this season due to the shifting of a $58.3 million option bonus from 2023 to 2024. But the move led to a huge compensation of $107.55 million in 2024. Rodgers is currently working out with the Jets at training camp and spoke to reporters on Wednesday about the new contract. He did not share details of the new deal, but he will likely play more than one season in New York.

"The team gave up significant pieces for it to just be a one-year deal," Rodgers, who will turn 40 in December, said, per ESPN. "I'm aware of that. ... Anything could happen with my body or the success we have this year, but I'm having a blast, so I really don't see this as a one-year-and-done thing."

Rodgers also talked about playing in the NFL at the age of 40. "Definitely, I think being a 40-year-old starter was a goal, just because that's a big number, to put yourself in that position," he said, per the Jets' official website. It means you've got to really take care of yourself in the offseason, so I've adjusted some things with that goal in mind.

"Obviously, Tom [Brady] kind of set the standard, playing till 45, I think — which is crazy. But it's less crazy when you're starting to get closer to that, because you still love the game, you still want to be there doing it. And if you take care of yourself the right way, you put yourself in position to at least entertain that thought." Rodgers comes to New York with a Hall of Fame resume as he's a four-time MVP winner, a 10-time Pro Bowl player and he helped the Packers win the Super Bowl during the 2010 season.