Aaron Rodgers Teases Details About Future NFL Plans

Aaron Rodgers is at New York Jets training camp getting ready for the first season with the team. And while the Super Bowl champion quarterback was just traded to the Jets in March, could he only be in New York for one season? Rodgers recently appeared on 98.7 ESPN Radio in New York and was asked if he plans to play more the one season with the Jets.

"I'm not a big cliche guy," Rodgers said, per CBS Sports. "Most people would say 'I'm taking this one day at a time or one year at a time,' but the Jets gave up a lot for me, so to play just one year would be, I think, a disservice, but if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows?"

It sounds like Rodgers could leave the team if the Jets win the Super Bowl. But since the team is not projected to make it that far this season, the Jets will likely have the former Green Bay Packers quarterback for multiple years. One of the other things to watch for is age as Rodgers will be 40 in December.

"It's how my body feels," Rodgers said when asked about whether he'll keep playing. "I've made some changes this offseason with some training and some diet. ... My body feels really, really good. I think I'm in a good spot. As you get older, sometimes you wake up in the morning and you're thinking, 'Why does this hurt? Why does my knee hurt? Why does my shoulder hurt?'"

If Rodgers does play in 2024, his contract will likely be adjusted. The four-time NFL MVP is set to have a cap hit of $107 million next season, which eats up half of the Jets' salary cap. In March 2022 before his final season with the Packers, Rodgers signed a three-year, $150 million restructured contract, which means his deal current deal lasts through 2026. However, the Jets have a potential out after this season.

Rodgers was with the Packers from 2005-2022. Along with leading the team to a Super Bowl and winning four MVP awards, Rodgers has been named to the Pro Bowl 10 times and the All-Pro Team five times. In his career, Rodgers has thrown 475 touchdowns and just 105 interceptions.