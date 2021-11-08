State Farm’s Decision to Support Aaron Rodgers Causes Wild Reactions on Social Media

Aaron Rodgers is getting support from State Farm for his views on the COVID-19 vaccine, and it has led to some interesting reactions on social media. After Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19, it was determined the Green Bay Packers quarterback was unvaccinated, which then led to some controversy as Rodgers told reporters he was “immunized.”
“Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade,” State Farm’s statement to USA TODAY said. “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues. Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”
Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and stood by his alternate treatment for battling COVID-19. “Personal health decisions, in my opinion, should be private,” he said. “They shouldn’t have to be gone through the ringer and over scrutinized by people who are just pushing their own type of propaganda onto people.” Here’s a look at what fans have to say about State Farm and Rodgers.
One person responded: “In a pandemic, is ‘let everyone do their own thing’ the right approach?So many ppl seem to be focused on ‘well, you can still get it anyway so its my choice!’… but isn’t the real goal REDUCING the level of transmission and we ALL have to participate to accomplish that?”
Another person wrote: “I have two policies with State Farm and have been a 2nd Generation customer now for 40 years. Do right by your policyholders, State Farm. Drop Aaron Rodgers. I know you want to be a good neighbor, but this sort of deception is off-brand for you.”
One fan responded: “Beginningto have a better understanding of some of his relationship problems. Not to the good, for sure. He’s likely not to be on the squad next year so good riddance.I might watch him a little less this season. Not that he’d know or care whether I have any influences.”
Another fan responded: “Well the good news is there are plenty of other awful insurance companies who will gladly screw you over given the opportunity that you can choose from!”
One Twitter user wrote: “I don’t know who’d buy insurance based on what one of the football boys says in any case.Whatever they were paying him was too much even before he was exposed.”
One person replied: “We haven’t had State Farm since our heartbroken’s son car was stolen and they acted like it was an inside job, then screwed us on the payout.”
And one person asked State Farm, “if Aaron Rogers mislead the entire country about his vaccination status, is he misleading us about your insurance coverage?”