Aaron Rodgers Reveals if He Plans to Play for New York Jets Beyond 2023 Season

Aaron Rodgers is officially a member of the New York Jets as the trade between the team and the Green Bay Packers was finalized on Thursday. But will this be a one-and-done thing for Rodgers or will he be with the team for a few more years? During Rodgers' introductory press conference, a reporter asked him if he was planning to play beyond the 2023 season.

"I am just going to focus on this season," Rodgers said, per the New York Post. "I expect to be here for the duration of the offseason and get to know the team and the staff." The interesting thing is Rodgers gave a slightly different answer when he met with beat reporters following the press conference, implying that he will be with the Jets longer than the 2023 season. "This isn't a one-and-done in my mind. This is a commitment," Rodgers said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Rodgers joins the Jets after being with the Packers for 18 seasons. The superstar quarterback had a lot of success in Green Bay, leading the team to five NFC Championship appearances and one Super Bowl win. The Jets had not played in a Super Bowl since the 1968 season, but Rodgers sees a lot of promise with his new team.

"This is an opportunity to be a part of a city that's hungry, a team with an incredible fan base that's hungry to win again. Twelve years without playoffs, not a Super Bowl win since Super Bowl III — it's been a long time. So the opportunity to be a part of something special here, it's different," Rodgers said, per the Jets' official website. "It's similar to Green Bay in that way. In a city like Green Bay and, I assume, for a team like the New York Jets, you can go down in history and there's something special about adding that to your legacy."

Rodgers would love to win another Super Bowl before his career comes to an end. But with him turning 40 in December, time is not on his side. "I'm an older player. It's about a lot more than just the playing part," he said. "The body part comes into play, which is the reason I take care of myself. I've always dreamt about being a starter into my 40s."