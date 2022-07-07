Aaron Rodgers Reveals Massive, 'Deep and Meaningful' First-Ever Tattoo

Aaron Rodgers is rocking some brand-new ink. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed his "deep and meaningful" first tattoo on Instagram Wednesday as fans try to decipher the massive new forearm tattoo. Rodgers showed off the tattoo, drawn by popular artist Balazs Bercsenyi and featuring two lions as well as numerous astrological signs.

"First tattoo. From the [GOAT] himself [Balazs Bercsenyi]," Rodgers captioned the photos. "Grateful for his mastery and friendship." The athlete continued, "There's a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I'll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for [Bercsenyi] and his patience and artistry. #tattoo #astrology #theelements."

Rodgers recently signed a new contract with the Packers after previously hinting that he would be wrapping up his NFL career. "The playing is easy. That's the easy part. It's the other part that's a grind ... It seems like a slightly bigger commitment to come up to being the guy again in another season," Rodgers said last month of his career plans. "Obviously I don't want be a bum standing back there playing like crap and not able to move around, so if the talent goes, it's a no-brainer, but it's a little harder when you still can really play and the mental part is difficult."

Rodgers added to reporters at the time that the contract extension he signed is essentially a one-year deal, and while his retirement is still up in the air, he sees the end coming. "This is my 18th season. Of course you think about the next chapter and what's next in your life all the time. It doesn't mean you're not fully invested," he added. "When I said I'm back, I'm 100 percent invested, and Matt [LaFleur] and I keep in touch all the time, and Tom and the young quarterbacks, and when I'm here, I'm all in, and those guys know that. They know what to expect from me, the type of play, the type of leadership, and that's what they're going to get."