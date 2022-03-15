Aaron Rodgers Officially Signs Record-Breaking Contract With Packers

Aaron Rodgers has officially signed his contract extension with the Green Bay Packers. According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the star Packers quarterback signed a four-year contract worth just under $160 million. The contract includes two void years and drops his 2022 salary cap hit from $46.66 million to around $28 million. Rodgers will earn $150.6 million of the $160 million in the first three years of the contract, which averages $50 million per season. In the next two seasons, Rodgers will earn $136.5 million.

This news comes a week after reports came out that Rodgers agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract with the Packers. But Rodgers shut down those reports quickly. “Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the [Packers] next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I ‘signed,’” Rodgers wrote on Twitter. “I’m very excited to be back.”

According to ESPN, members of the Packers medical staff flow to see Rodgers over the weekend to administer the physical required before signing a contract. The signing was good for the Packers as they get closer to being under the salary cap before the start of the league year which is Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. The signing also indicates that Rodgers will likely finish his career with the Packers, which is a little surprising considering what happened last offseason when he considered not playing for the Packers or retiring.

“The organization looks at me and my job as just to play,” Rodgers said when he reported to training camp in July. “In my opinion, based on what I’ve accomplished in this league, the way I care about my teammates, the way I show up in the locker room, the way I lead, the way I conduct myself in the community, you should tie myself to a little bit more input. The rules are the same for most people, but every now and then there’s some outliers, guys who’ve been in the organization for 17 years and won a few MVPs, where they can be in conversations at a different higher level.”

Rodgers has been with the Packers since 2005 and became the starting quarterback in 2008. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl championship during the 2010 season, won four NFL MVP awards and is a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team.