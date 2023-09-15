Aaron Rodgers Undergoes Surgery

Aaron Rodgers had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon in his left leg on Thursday. The New York Jets quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that the surgery "went great," and it was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, an orthopedic surgeon based in Los Angeles.

"Surgery went great yesterday," Rodgers said in the social media post. "Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the [goat emoji] Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery." The injury happened in the Jets' season-opening game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. On the fourth snap of his debut, Rodgers was sacked by Bills defensive lineman Leonard Floyd and his left leg got caught in the turf. He is out for the 2023 season and is expected to be back with the team in 2024.

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc.," Rodgers wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. "It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try and get back to all of you soon I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again. Proud of my guys, 1-0."

Rodgers was traded to the Jets after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Current Packers wide receiver Christian Watson said (per Zachary Jacobson of CBS Sports), "It's heartbreaking. He's a great guy. I really love 12 even though I only got to be around him for a year. He's a great player and I loved being able to learn from him."

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy coached Rodgers for 13 seasons in Green Bay and was looking forward to facing him later in the year. "I've definitely reached out to him," McCarthy said, per the Cowboys official website. "It's great to compete against people you care about. Him and I have been through a lot together. I have a tremendous amount of love for him. This is tough. I know he was very excited about this chapter in his life, and I was looking forward to seeing him this weekend."