Aaron Rodgers Teases His Plans for 2023 NFL Season After Missing Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers has plenty of options when it comes to his plans for the 2023 season. And while he hasn't made an official announcement on his future, it looks like he will play next season. The Green Bay Packers quarterback recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and talked about contemplating his future.

"Look, I think you have a feeling where you are leaning, but there's a lot of things that come into play," he said, per NFL.com. "I think just some on my side, it's the physical part, it's the emotional part, it's the spiritual part. It's the ability to go back out there and give it one hundred percent. It's also the situation and where the team is at and the focus moving forward, short term, long term. Then it comes down to intuition and what it feels like in your body and what it feels like in your mind. Once you commit, then you commit. You move forward, whatever the decision is, so you know, I just need some time right now. I don't need to ask anybody to respect my time or whatever. That's going to be the answer until I'm ready, and when I'm ready to give my opinion like I was last year, I'm either all in or I'm out."

The 2022 season was not great for Rodgers who has won four MVP awards. The 39-year-old threw his fewest yards in a season in which he played at least 10 games while tallying 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. But despite the issues Rodgers had this past season, he still feels like he can play at an MVP level in 2023.

"Do I still think I can play? Of course. Can I play at a high level? Yeah. The highest," Rodgers said. "I think I can win MVP again in the right situation. Right situation, is that Green Bay or is that somewhere else? I'm not sure. But I don't think you should shut down any opportunity. But like I said during the season, it's got to be both sides actually wanting to work together moving forward." Rodgers and the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions last week in the final week of the season to miss the playoffs. It's only the fourth time in Rodgers' career as a starting quarterback he missed out on playing in the postseason.