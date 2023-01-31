49ers QB Brock Purdy to Miss Six Months After Suffering Injury at NFC Championship Game

Brock Purdy made a huge impact as quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, but his future with the team is a little cloudy due to an injury he suffered in the NFC Championship game on Sunday. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Purdy is expected to miss six months after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy could return at the start of training camp or a couple of weeks into it depending on how fast he heals.

Purdy is currently seeking additional medical options about whether he needs surgery. However, the injury is expected to keep him out for six months regardless of his decision. The injury occurred early in the game and was one of the reasons why the 49ers lost to the Eagles. Purdy left the game in the first quarter but returned in the third because backup QB Josh Johnson suffered a concussion. Purdy only threw two passes when he returned to action and finished the game with just 23 passing yards. The loss snapped the 49ers' 12-game winning streak and it was the first loss for Purdy as a starter.

"My arm felt like it stretched out," Purdy said after the loss, per ESPN. "I felt really just like a lot of shocks all over from my elbow down to my wrist, front and back. Just pain really, all over." Purdy, who was selected by the 49ers last overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, became the starting QB after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury in early December. In his five starts, Purdy won all five games and finished the season with 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions with a 107.3 passer rating. But as well as Purdy played in the regular season, he was upset that he could lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance.

"It just hurts. I'm just so sad for the older guys, Fred Warner, Trent Williams, George Kittle, Arik Armstead – everyone, all the guys that have been through this," Purdy said, per the 49ers' official website. "They went to the Super Bowl in 2019 and last year in the NFC Championship, and then for this to happen, in the first drive. It's like 'Man, this is the kind of game we have to play.' I'm just frustrated but more sad for those guys than anything. They deserve to go, to win and to win the whole thing."