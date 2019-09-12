Aaron Rodgers Wants Packers Fans to Stop Doing the Wave When He Has the Ball

Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers has one request for the fans attending Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings and for the remaining home games of the 2019 season: When Rodgers and the Packers offense has the ball, he wants fans to not do the wave.

“My only ask is that we don’t do the wave when we’re on offense” Rodgers said to reporters on Wednesday via NFL.com.

Rodgers likes to joke around with his fans, especially when it comes to the wave, but there’s no telling if he’s being serious or not. As for the wave, it’s something fans have been doing for years. Some people love it while others don’t see the point in standing up and down with thousands of people.

“The wave is one of the highly debated fan elements of sports games. Some fans love it, but others wish it would go away and never return,” CBS Sports reported. “#BanTheWave” is often seen on social media coming from people who do not want to be coerced into stand up and lifting their arms at a certain time over and over again while they are trying to enjoy a game, and do not want to look at other fans having to do so while they are watching a game.”

Ultimately, Rodgers wants a packed crowd at Lambeau Field on Sunday because they have a chance to get an early lead on the NFC North division lead. The Packers are coming off a 10-3 win over the Chicago Bears last Sunday, while the Vikings are coming off a 28-12 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Because of the Packers suffering a 6-9-1 record last year, not too many experts think they can turn things around — and that’s the way Rodgers likes it.

“When you have a coaching change, you have to go through the struggles of learning and starting over almost,” Rodgers said on the NFL Network. “But I think what Brian [Gutekunst] has done our roster and the guys that we have coming back, I think we have a chance to compete. We’re in a good spot too because nobody’s talking about us.”

“Some of the most dangerous teams from our years were when everybody’s talking about every other team out there except for us and we can kinda come at our own pace and surprise some people in the beginning.”

Rodgers has put together a Hall of Famer career, winning the Super Bowl in 2010 and also winning two MVP awards. He’s the NFL’s all-time leader in passer rating at 103.1.