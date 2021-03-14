Why Aaron Rodgers' Instagram Activity Is Raising Eyebrows

✖

Aaron Rodgers is a high-profile public figure, resulting in people closely tracking his social media accounts. They keep track of the accounts he follows and whether he likes certain posts. Recently, the Green Bay Packers quarterback has been turning heads for reasons other than his engagement to Shailene Woodley.

According to Awesemo.com, Rodgers follows an Instagram account for The Globalshift Movement. The profile features a lot of posts about whether to take the vaccine or eat fruits, vegetables, and herbs instead. There are also several other posts about the news stations and "programming" fear into people. Rodgers has apparently liked some of these posts.

The creator of the account revealed that Rodgers had interacted with the posts by posting a screenshot on Instagram Stories. The image showed that 330 people had seen a particular post and that the Packers QB was among them. The Globalshift Movement also tagged Rodgers in the Story.

"I posted this a year ago. I feel the same. I don't care what game this is from.. My immune system is healthy and strong AF, because I feed myself foods that grow from this earth and I focus on good energy," the Globalshift Movement account wrote in one post depicting a small warrior (coronavirus) standing at the feet of a gigantic warrior (immune system). "I don't watch the news or listen to the radio. They have no integrity or honor whatsoever."

The post continued and touched on the concept of propaganda. The message said that people are being brainwashed and that they are celebrating injecting "unknown and unnatural energy" into their bodies. "Be patient with these people. Do your best to love them.. Dont argue with them. They don't know any better. They are unfamiliar about energy and how it works," the caption added.

There are several debates taking place on social media about the vaccine as more and more doses become available. Some people are eager to get the injection and have cited reports from John Hopkins University saying that the vaccines have shown "no serious safety concerns." Others, however, have said that they will not get the vaccine.

Two examples are Olivia Newton-John and her daughter, Chloe Lattanzi. The two held a joint interview earlier in 2021 and said that they will not plan on getting any of the vaccines. Newton-John declined to explain her decision, but Lattanzi claimed that pesticides and mercury are in a lot of vaccines.