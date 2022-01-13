Aaron Rodgers Shares Major Update on Injured Toe Ahead of Playoffs

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have the week off after finishing the regular season with a 13-4 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. This is a good thing for Rodgers as he continues to deal with an injured toe. However, when the star quarterback spoke to reporters this week, he said the toe will likely be “100%” healthy when the team takes the field next weekend.

“I haven’t taken one in a number of weeks now, so that’s been the most encouraging thing,” Rodgers said Wednesday, per ESPN. “Got through last week without doing one. It was just a pretty standard shot in the toe, very painful, a numbing agent. That helped get me through the games. The whole goal was to be able to not have to do that. It’s been a few games without doing that. So I’m feeling good, practiced today, close to 100% but think I should be 100% by next week.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Rodgers played in the first half of the Packers’ regular-season final against the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. The Lions won 37-30, but the game had no impact on the Packers as they already clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs, which is why Rodgers didn’t play in the second half.

For Rodgers, he had one goal this week. “Rest,” he said. “Rest. I mean, I’m about to go home, and it’s what, 12:22 [in the afternoon]? That’s pretty frickin’ sweet. So I’m going to enjoy this rest. I’m sure many people, hopefully it’s not just me, I’ve still got a semi-messy house post-Christmas and New Year’s, and it’s the end of the season, so you don’t have time for that. So I’m going to clean my house, I’m going to rest, I’m going to read some books, and I’m going to relax.

Rodgers is looking to win his second Super Bowl after winning his first in 2010. Since the first title, Rodgers has led the Packers to the NFC Championship four different times including the last two seasons. However, the Packers have come up short in each of the conference title games, but this year’s team looks poised to get over the hump and win their fifth Super Bowl in franchise history.