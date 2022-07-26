Aaron Rodgers Dresses up as Nicolas Cage for Packers Practice and Social Media Lights Up

Aaron Rodgers reported to Green Bay Packers training camp in style. The star quarterback continued his tradition of dressing up in a flashy outfit at preseason events when he was seen wearing a white tank top tucked into jeans with long hair. This look is similar to what Nicolas Cage wore in the 1997 movie Con Air.

Rodgers seems to be happy with where he's at in his NFL career. Despite falling short in the playoffs the last three seasons, Rodgers has been playing his best football, winning the MVP award the last two years. During minicamp this offseason, Rodgers talked about what the young guys on the team need to do in order to be successful.

"The most important thing for the young guys right now is to learn the offense, and like I've said many times there's two offenses," Rodgers said. "There's the offense on paper and then there's the offense that gets run on the field. They need to learn the offense on paper first, and once they get that down, then we'll have plenty of time in training camp to get the other offense down." While Rodgers is getting ready for the 2022 season, fans weighed in on his new look.