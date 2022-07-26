Aaron Rodgers Dresses up as Nicolas Cage for Packers Practice and Social Media Lights Up
Aaron Rodgers reported to Green Bay Packers training camp in style. The star quarterback continued his tradition of dressing up in a flashy outfit at preseason events when he was seen wearing a white tank top tucked into jeans with long hair. This look is similar to what Nicolas Cage wore in the 1997 movie Con Air.
Rodgers seems to be happy with where he's at in his NFL career. Despite falling short in the playoffs the last three seasons, Rodgers has been playing his best football, winning the MVP award the last two years. During minicamp this offseason, Rodgers talked about what the young guys on the team need to do in order to be successful.
"The most important thing for the young guys right now is to learn the offense, and like I've said many times there's two offenses," Rodgers said. "There's the offense on paper and then there's the offense that gets run on the field. They need to learn the offense on paper first, and once they get that down, then we'll have plenty of time in training camp to get the other offense down." While Rodgers is getting ready for the 2022 season, fans weighed in on his new look.
Let's do this. @AaronRodgers12 #PackersCamp | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gEgqBhyzJP— Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022
One person wrote: "Gross. Sorry, but not my cup of tea. I prefer men that are not afraid of vaccines."
i added the audio from the con air trailer pic.twitter.com/ZBMF2euaIk— Mike Camerlengo (@MCamerlengo) July 26, 2022
Another person wrote: "Nicolas Cage and Conair was my very first thought. Brilliant."
Who wore it better Nic Cage or Aaron Rodgers? pic.twitter.com/u4jF0doizF— Fantasy Focus Live (@fantasyfocus) July 26, 2022
One person asked: "Is that supposed to be cool looking? Are we supposed to think Rogers in a wife beater is hot? Obviously it missed the mark since I have to ask."
Aaron Rodgers channeling Nic Cage.
But seriously why’d he drop his backpack like that? 😂 https://t.co/hZjxKjtpaT— #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) July 26, 2022
One person said: "OK, he's doing a bit. Fine. But why did he just drop that bag there? It looks like an a-hole move, 'I'll just put my stuff here. Someone else can come and get it.'"
One Twitter user wrote: "I'm usually not a fan of these dorky camp arrival videos, but man! Aaron Rodgers pulled off the perfect Cameron Poe! Just nailed it..... Makes me wonder if Nic Cage could've been a multiple time NFL MVP."
One person said: "Has anyone seen any Nic Cage /Aaron Rodgers photo splits? Someone should post , haven't seen anyone make that joke yet today.."
Aaron Rodgers showed up to camp dressed up as Nic Cage in Con Air 😂 pic.twitter.com/GwT6JN3FKE— Pickswise (@Pickswise) July 26, 2022
And this fan wrote: "Jesus christ give him his 4th MVP and 2nd Superbowl ring right now."