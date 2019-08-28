Aaron Rodgers Set to Appear on Danica Patrick’s ‘Pretty Intense’ Podcast

Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick is ready to interview a person she knows very well. For her podcast, which is called Pretty Intense, she will interview Green Bay Packers quarterback and her boyfriend Aaron Rodgers. The date of the interview has not been set, but when Patrick made an appearance on Access Live to promote the podcast, Patrick said she asked Rodgers to be a part of it an he agreed.

One would think that Patrick should have an easy time interviewing Rodgers. However, Patrick said she is going to have to do a ton of research to find out what he’s really about.

“It’s almost harder to interview somebody you know really well, because you don’t know where to start,” she said when talking to E! News. “There’s also that fine line of what do we talk about and what shouldn’t we talk about, right? Because it’s not like we’re just going to let you just look at our life for a week in depth and know everything, ins and outs, and tell you everything.”

Rodgers is known for not being very open about his personal life, so it will be interesting to see what questions Patrick will ask the two-time NFL MVP.

“I wonder if he would want to know the questions before or not? I don’t know,” she told E! “Here’s the good news: I’m in charge of the whole thing. I make the final calls on what goes, what doesn’t go, what airs, what doesn’t air, and I’m going to tell you that, at the expense of my relationship, I would never put anything out there that wouldn’t be good.”

Patrick and Rodgers have been dating since January 2018 and they got together after being in long-term relationships. Rodgers ended his relationship with actress Olivia Munn in 2017 after dating for three years. Patrick ended her relationship with NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in November after dating for five years.

Earlier this month, Patrick visited Rodgers at a Packers training camp practice. She shared a photo of two in Green Bay on Instagram which said, “When in Green Bay, do as the green bayians do. “Full house of fans for practice today. [Erin Foley Buntin] and crew were with me too in the jam-packed family section! The team works so hard, as I have come to see first hand. Between practices and meetings, it’s more than a full-time job when in season. It’s nice to see him doing his thing, looking sharp and hot. The temp was pretty high too!”