LSU Basketball Star Angel Reese Sends Message to Fans Amid Suspension Rumors

College basketball fans are wondering what's going on with Angel Reese. On Sunday, the LSU Tigers women's basketball star went to social media to respond to rumors about her status with the team. Last Tuesday, Reese was benched in the second half of the game against Kent State. And on Friday, the 21-year-old didn't play in the game against Southeastern Louisiana. According to LSU Tiger TV and OutKick (per KPEL965.com), Reese has been suspended due to a low GPA.

On X (formerly known as Twitter) Reese wrote, "Please don't believe everything you read." Reese didn't play in the game on Monday against Texas Southern, but the Tigers didn't need her as they won by 59 points. After the game, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was asked about Reese's status with the team and had an interesting answer.

"You always have to deal with locker room issues," Mulkey said on Monday, per PEOPLE. "That's just part of coaching. "In 40 years, I can never think of a time where I didn't have to deal with issues. That's what coaches do. Sometimes you'll know about them, and sometimes you don't. "Sometimes you want to know more than you're entitled to know."

Mulkey was also asked about when Reese could potentially return. She said, "You're not entitled to that information, okay? Angel was not in uniform tonight. Angel is a part of this basketball team. And Angel will be back sooner than later." The suspension report was revealed when Reese's mother, Angel Reese Webb, and teammate Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, went after each other on social media. Outkick said the drama began when Webb criticized Johnson's grammar. Brooks then fired back at Webb.

"You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0-or-less grade point average," she wrote on Instagram. "Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughter's actions." Following the comments, Reese then went to social media to post the earlier-mentioned message.

Reese joined LSU last season after spending her two college years at Maryland. She emerged as one of the best players in college basketball, averaging 23 points per game and leading LSU to a national title earlier this year. Reese was named a unanimous All-American and the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament.