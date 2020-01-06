Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick’s Best Instagram Moments of 2019

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been one of the more private figures in the NFL throughout his entire career. Apart from a few interviews and appearances in State Farm commercials, he hasn’t been a constant figure in the spotlight. That has partially changed in recent years.

With Rodgers dating former racing star Danica Patrick, he has been a constant presence on her Instagram profile. She has posted a significant number of photos that show them exploring the world. Fans of both figures have appreciated this insight into their daily life and relationship.

Given the high profile nature of the two celebrities, as well as the money they have made throughout their careers, it would be expected that they would have ample opportunity to explore the world and enjoy some of the finer things in life. This has proved to be true with trips around the world, all of which were documented on social media.

Rodgers may have been busy with the 2019 NFL season while Patrick has been busy with a number of projects, but they have still found time to explore the world and enjoy each other’s company. Which moments from 2019 were the most significant?

Patrick proved with her Instagram profile that 2018 was full of exciting trips. Whether she was heading to Hawaii or Paris, she was out enjoying the world. 2019 started in a similar manner as she and Rodgers took a January trip to New Zealand. The Packers were not in the playoffs due to a 6-9-1 record, so Rodgers had ample free time to start the year with the journey.

While Patrick loved New Zealand and everything the country had to offer, she made a point to mention one aspect of island life. As she explained, those that reside in the country use helicopters like cars and can access private lunch areas with ease.

With the calendar turning to March, the NFL offseason was in full effect. This provided Rodgers with ample time to plan out a birthday celebration for Patrick. He didn’t provide any hints beyond telling her to pack a bag when the proper day arrived. He then surprised her with a trip overseas.

As the photo on Instagram shows, Rodgers took Patrick to Paris. They were shown kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower while recreating a popular photo among tourists. Although they did struggle to get the camera angle.

The Fourth of July is an important history in America, and both Rodgers and Patrick celebrated with some fun on the coast. They spent time with friends near the beach while wearing red, white, and blue outfits. Rodgers, in particular, went all out with a color-appropriate sleeveless tie-dye shirt, and a patriotic cowboy hat.

“Good times. Great people. And margaritas!!! Happy birthday America,” Patrick wrote in the caption of the photo. She also showed off some of the drinks that she was enjoying with additional images from the holiday.

Halloween may be on Oct. 31, but Patrick does not limit her costume adventures to only one day a year. This was proven true by an Instagram post from July. Patrick showed herself and Rodgers amid a group of friends, all of whom were dressed in very 80s-inspired outfits.

While some of the individuals were wearing workout pants and garish jackets, Rodgers was wearing flip-flops, board shorts, a yellow t-shirt, and a massive blonde wig. Patrick donned a striped crop top, jeans, and white shoes. She also included a side ponytail to complete the ensemble.

As countless couples have shown on social media in recent years, it’s critical to nail the partner costumes on Halloween. Dressing up in an impressive outfit is one thing, but matching your significant other with a planned out costume takes the holiday to another level. Patrick showed that she and Rodgers may now be the champions after the most recent Halloween.

According to a photo posted on Instagram, the couple went as two important characters from the film Napoleon Dynamite. The Packers quarterback in Rodgers was dressed as Uncle Rico, complete with the mustache and headband. Patrick, on the other hand, was dressed as Deb. She added the side ponytail and the fanny pack to complete the outfit.

Rodgers may have been in the midst of a playoff run in early December, but that did not prevent Patrick from celebrating one of her favorite days of the year. She posted a photo on Rodgers’ birthday that showed her and the Packers quarterback on the beach. They were beaming with happiness while enjoying the sunset and the slightly chilly weather.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and favorite person in the world!!!!! You are the one I want to tell my best and worst days to first,” Patrick wrote in the caption. She also talked about loving the journey that they are on as a couple.

What better way to cap off the year than by enjoying the holiday season. Rodgers and Patrick did just that, as evidenced by a photo posted on Christmas day. They were shown in matching flannel pajamas and flanked by loved ones in a very fitting family photo.

“A very merry Christmas it was!” Patrick wrote in the caption. “We already have so much to be grateful for and then today, we got even more. And not necessarily just stuff…. but stuff that had so much meaning and thoughtfulness. All the feels today.”

(Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty)