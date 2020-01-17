Aaron Hernandez’s Fiancee Speaks out After Release of Netflix Documentary

The Netflix documentary Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez about how former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez became a big football star, and then being convicted of murder. His former fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, is featured in the documentary and upon its release, she made an announcement to her followers on social media. On her Instagram account, Jenkins-Hernandez revealed that she’s taking a social media break. She did not reveal why she was taking a break, but she thanked her followers for their support during this time.

“I wanted to let all of you sweet sweet souls know I have tried to read every message sent on IG and through email (positive and negative) … The amount of support and positive energy is again unreal!” she wrote. “I’m sure you will all understand how imperative it is to take some time away from social media.”

Jenkins-Hernandez’s post stirred a spirited response from a number of her followers, who showed their support in her comments section of her Instagram.

“Stay strong. I wish these documentaries would stop already!” one fan wrote.

“You are very strong and having to relive one of the hardest moments in your life I can imagine has been hard!” another user wrote in a longer message. “But your a very strong woman and I commend you because after watching it the love and loyalty you had towards Aaron Speaks Volumes and shows how much you loved him. I pray God may forever bless you and just want to say at the end when he is telling y’all’s daughter he loves her is so heartbreaking.”

“How many shows can they make on the subject,” another person added. “Enough already. Keep ya head up.”

Jenkins-Hernandez wasn’t the only person close to Aaron Hernandez to speak out about the documentary. His former attorney, Jose Baez took to Instagram with his own comments on the subject matter. “I don’t give a damn about what some lame a— documentary has to say about Aaron. I knew him, they did not and while he was far from perfect, they are not even close to the truth,” he said.

He continued: “People have no idea how documentaries are made, the truth is usually found on the cutting room floor. These producers lied directly to my face, so I don’t expect their money-making scheme to be much better.”

Hernandez was found guilty of the first-degree murder of Odin Lloyd in 2015 and he was serving a life sentence in prison. He died by suicide in 2017.