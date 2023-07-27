Aaron Hernandez's Brother Dennis Accused of Plotting School Shootings

The older brother of Aaron Hernandez is in jail after a woman close to him told police she was worried he was planning a school shooting, according to the Associated Press. Dennis Hernandez, a former football player at UConn, was arrested on July 18 after he threatened to kill officers who had gone to his home in Bristol, Connecticut. And on his way to the hospital, Hernandez said he planned to kill anyone who had profited off his younger brother.

Bristol police officers went to Hernandez's home after speaking to two women about him and his mental health. One of the women said Hernandez told her he had driven to UConn's campus and Brown University's campus on July 7 to "map schools out." The other woman told police that Hernandez said he "has a bullet for everyone." Hernandez was scheduled to be in court on July 7 after being arrested in March for throwing a bag containing a brick and a note over a fence onto ESPN's property in Bristol before leaving.

Hernandez also posted threats on social media towards one of the women and other people, according to police. He sent a text message to one of the women on July 7 that said he was angry at UConn coaches and university officials, and warned he was "taking down everything." Hernandez also said he's been dying for years "and now it's others peoples turn."

UConn said in a statement that there was "no known imminent threat" to the school and that Hernandez was taken into custody after the incident. He is due back in court on Aug. 1 on charges including threatening, breach of peace and failure to appear in court. He is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Hernandez played quarterback and wide receiver for UConn in the mid-2000s. Aaron Hernandez was a tight end for the New England Patriots, but his career was cut short after he was arrested and convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd. He was arrested on June 26, 2013, and was convicted on April 15, 2015, and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. On April 19, 2017, Hernandez died by suicide in prison.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.