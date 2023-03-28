Aaron Hernandez's Brother Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Brick at ESPN Headquarters

Aaron Hernandez's older brother, Dennis "D.J." Hernandez allegedly threw a brick at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, CT, with a note attached to it. Hernandez was arrested shortly after the incident happened last week.

According to TMZ, the incident happened early in the afternoon on March 23 in Bristol. The outlet adds that it also happened shortly after a welfare check had been called in for Hernandez after he reportedly spoke about wanting to smash windows at the State Capital and at ESPN headquarters.

Aaron Hernandez’s brother Dennis Hernandez accused of vandalizing ESPN’s property, report says https://t.co/vbRbBGAXh8 — WICH Radio (@WICH1310) March 28, 2023

ESPN security told police that an Uber arrived at one of the gates at the headquarters. A passenger in thew car got out after the vehicle was turned away, threw an object onto the grounds, then left in the departing Uber.

TMZ notes that the object tossed onto the property was a white plastic bag with a brick inside. The brick had a handwritten note that reportedly was signed by Hernandez.

"To all media outlets," police say the message read. "It's about time you all realeyes the affect media has on all family members. Since you're a world wide leader maybe you could lead how media and messages are delivered brick by brick. Clean it up!"

Police noted that the security guard working at the booth was "90 percent positive" that the man who threw the brick was Hernandez, brother to the late football star and a college football star on his own.

According to TMZ, police did reach out to Hernandez and he admitted to being at ESPN, but "didn't wish to speak about the incident." He ended up arrested on misdemeanor charges of breach of peace, and release on promise to appear in court in April. He was also not permitted to be on ESPN's campus again in the future and could be arrested for trespassing if he doesn't follow.

Both Hernandez and his late brother grew up in Bristol and the older brother ended up writing a book after his brother's murder conviction titled The Truth About Aaron: My Journey to Understand My Brother. The book was published after Hernandez's death in prison.