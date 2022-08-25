Aaron Donald Swings Helmet in Brutal Practice Fight Between Rams and Bengals

Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald took his intensity to the next level as he was seen swinging a helmet during a fight between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports. Donald was reportedly seen swinging a Bengals helmet at Bengals players during the altercation. Both teams were taking part in a joint practice ahead of their preseason game on Saturday.

"I think in some instances teams defending each other, Rams head coach Sean McVay said, per the Los Angeles Times. "Fortunately, my understanding is nobody got hurt and we'll move on from it. Not going to make a bigger deal than what it is. Not going to look at pointing fingers."

The fight was so intense that practice ended early. "It got a little scuffley, and so we just called it," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We were in the last period. We got two really good days of work in. Was it worth getting the extra couple of plays? No. So we called it off. We got two good days of work in and we'll go play on Saturday." Here's a look at what fans had to say about Donald and the fight.