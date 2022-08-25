Aaron Donald Swings Helmet in Brutal Practice Fight Between Rams and Bengals
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald took his intensity to the next level as he was seen swinging a helmet during a fight between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple reports. Donald was reportedly seen swinging a Bengals helmet at Bengals players during the altercation. Both teams were taking part in a joint practice ahead of their preseason game on Saturday.
"I think in some instances teams defending each other, Rams head coach Sean McVay said, per the Los Angeles Times. "Fortunately, my understanding is nobody got hurt and we'll move on from it. Not going to make a bigger deal than what it is. Not going to look at pointing fingers."
The fight was so intense that practice ended early. "It got a little scuffley, and so we just called it," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We were in the last period. We got two really good days of work in. Was it worth getting the extra couple of plays? No. So we called it off. We got two good days of work in and we'll go play on Saturday." Here's a look at what fans had to say about Donald and the fight.
#Rams Aaron Donald used a #Bengals helmet to hit Cincy players after a fight broke out at joint practice. pic.twitter.com/GmfnsdCinJ— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2022
One person said: "I think he actually pulled the helmet away from whoever was swinging it. If he was the one swinging it, don't you think he would have been swarmed by Bengals players? As you can see, the swarm of fighting players went the other way."prevnext
keep ya head on a swivel 👀 pic.twitter.com/Oywc3Dt52k— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 25, 2022
One fan asked: "Why would the Bengals and Rams be scheduled for a joint practice after facing off in the Super Bowl? I'm shocked that it got out of hand."prevnext
The streets saying Aaron Donald got into a fight and got his ass beat LMAOOO— Alex 👨🍳 (@SadNinersFan_) August 25, 2022
A Twitter user stated: "Dude was swinging a helmet like a bat. [NFL] what u gonna do??? Lol Garrett got 6 games. How many will AD get? Haha."prevnext
Aaron Donald is insane man 💀💀💀 like multiple times in game he’s tried to violently choke out opposing players and after one game ended, he put on his helmet and went to go start a fight midfield. The league will never address is because it’s Aaron Donald. He has that power. https://t.co/DwHZ73zgM0— Pranav Sriraman (@PranavSriraman) August 25, 2022
One person wrote: "Sometimes I wonder if it's just roid rage and the NFL won't punish him because he's carrying the defensive side of the sport."prevnext
Assault. pic.twitter.com/IlmfdhegpT— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 25, 2022
One fan tweeted: "People love to hate on every little thing Aaron Donald does. He wasn't even the one that started the fight. The Bengals and their fans just salty they lost the SB to us."prevnext
Bengals-Rams Day 2:— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 25, 2022
* Aaron Donald swinging 2 Bengals helmets on Bengals
* La'el Collins fights Leonard Floyd, tossing helmet
* 2 skirmishes lead to third and final major brawl
* Practice ends about 20 minutes early
* Collins had long, rough day in trenches with rushes
Bet MGM said: "I wouldn't want to fight Aaron Donald in any scenario, but I CERTAINLY wouldn't want to fight him if he was swinging a helmet."prevnext
He did it!pic.twitter.com/Kcr1SJrwPj— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 25, 2022
And this fan wrote: "This is literally how the Bengals lost the Super Bowl. Started a fight with Aaron Donald and shit was a wrap! Clearly they learned nothing."prev