76ers' Danny Green Purchases Diamond-Encrusted 'Power Rangers' Pendant

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Danny Green from the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade prior to the 2020-21 season. The NBA star celebrated his new destination, as well as his recent championship win, by purchasing a new diamond-encrusted pendant. The new piece shows off his love of the Power Rangers.

According to TMZ Sports, Green sought out high-end designer Leo Frost for the custom piece. The pendant is in the shape of the Green Ranger's head and features green diamonds. The outlet reports that there are 48 carats of black, green and white VVS diamonds, which Frost used to create a unique design. He also added in another 14 carats of white gold.

According to the designer, Green opted for Tommy, AKA the Green Ranger, for multiple reasons. There is the obvious name connection, which the NBA star uses in his Instagram handle GreenRanger14). Additionally, Frost said that "whatever team he ends up on, he ends up balling out. That's what the Green Ranger did on Power Rangers."

A 12-year veteran, Green entered the NBA as a second-round pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he actually spent much of the early portion of his career with the San Antonio Spurs. He helped the Texas team win an NBA title in 2013-14, marking the first championship of his career.

Green remained with the Spurs until the end of the 2017-18 when the team sent him and Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Pöltl and a protected 2019 first-round draft pick. Green then added a second ring to his collection, helping the Raptors win the title. His success continued in 2019-20 with a third NBA title, this time with the Lakers.

Green is not the only high-profile star to seek out Frost in order to improve his collection. Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson also did so midway through a record-breaking season. Jefferson purchased an insane diamond jet pendant, which references his nickname of "Jets."

The iced-out jet sits on a chain with stars on the links. The piece is 14 carat gold with 37 carats of VVS diamonds. There is no concrete information about what Jefferson paid Frost for the custom piece. However, he signed a four-year, $13 million contract following the 2020 NFL Draft.

Frost made a special trip to Minneapolis in order to deliver the new pendant and watch the Vikings play the Titans. He showed off the diamond-encrusted jet and also delivered a set of new diamond earrings. Jefferson gifted Frost an autographed No. 18 jersey as part of the exchange.