Vikings' Rookie Justin Jefferson Purchases Insane Diamond Jet Pendant

✖

The Minnesota Vikings have a star rookie wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. The former first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has been among the best in the league, and he is celebrating his success with a new purchase. Jefferson just purchased an insane diamond jet pendant.

According to TMZ Sports, Jefferson went to designer Leo Frost in Houston a few weeks back to get the one-of-a-kind item. The iced-out jet, which is a reference to the receiver's nickname, sits on a chain with stars on the links. The piece is 14k gold with 37 carats of VVS diamonds. There is no concrete information about what Jefferson paid for the piece. However, he signed a four-year, $13 million contract following the 2020 NFL Draft and can afford the pendant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arsh Khusro (@leofrost)

Frost showed off the pendant with a video posted on Instagram. He revealed that he flew to Minneapolis to watch the Vikings take on the Tennessee Titans. Frost also used the trip as an opportunity to present Jefferson with the new pendant. He showed the diamond-encrusted jet and also delivered a set of new diamond earrings. Jefferson also gave him an autographed No. 18 jersey as part of the exchange.

While a younger member of the jewelry industry, Frost has built up a client list full of standout athletes. He has made custom pieces for Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams, Jody Fortson of the Kansas City Chiefs and Corey Davis of the Tennessee Titans. Frost even made a pendant for Tampa Bay Buccaneers featuring an iced-out version of his CAB Records logo.

There were questions about whether Jefferson could step into the offense and replace Stefon Diggs after a trade sent the veteran to the Buffalo Bills. Jet has done just that, stacking up 52 catches for 918 yards and six touchdowns. As further evidence of his impressive play, Jefferson has performed on par with a Hall of Famer's rookie season.

Prior to the Week 12 game against the Carolina Panthers, the Minnesota Vikings tweeted out a photo showing statistics for two standout players. Randy Moss' numbers were on the left, showing that he caught 44 passes for 851 yards and eight touchdowns during the first 11 games of his NFL career. For comparison, Jefferson had more catches (47) and yards (66) but fell shy in terms of touchdowns. Although the rookie added to these numbers during the remainder of Sunday's games.