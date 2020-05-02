7 Sports Legends We've Lost in 2020 So Far

On Jan. 26, former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter, Gianna, and seven others. This was a moment that shocked the world and became a topic of conversation for months on end. It was also one of many high-profile celebrity deaths during the first few months of 2020.

Bryant drew the most attention, but there have been several other sports legends that have died in 2020. Professional wrestlers, NFL players, hockey players and many other athletes are no longer among us for a variety of reasons. Some died in accidents while others tested positive for COVID-19. This includes one person that co-owned one of Major League Baseball's biggest franchises.

Whether it was Bryant's death in a helicopter crash or Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's father dying due to a blood clot, the sports world was shaken by the number of deaths starting in January. These are some of the biggest names that died during the first four months of 2020. May they all rest in peace.