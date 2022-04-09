The 7 MLB Teams Who Have the Best Chance to Win 2022 World Series

Baseball is back. After a lockout that lasted over three months, the 2022 MLB season is officially underway. All 30 teams will be going after the World Series crown, but the Atlanta Braves have the biggest target on their backs as they are the defending World Series Champions. This week, the Braves opened their season against the Cincinnati Reds with a big celebration for being the defending champs. "It's going to be like any opening day," Braves catcher Travis D'Arnaud told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Obviously, it's going to be different in the aspect of we'll have gold jerseys on and we'll be the reigning champs, but I think the most important thing is we have to look at it like any series. Whether it's opening day or it's the middle of July or it's the World Series, the goal is to win the series and that's where our focus should be." The Braves will likely be in the mix to win the World Series again. But there are a few teams that have the talent to be playing a lot of baseball in October.

Los Angeles Dodgers (Photo: Dustin Bradford/MLB Photos via Getty Images) The Dodgers are the most talented team in baseball and they got better when they added former Braves superstar Freddie Freeman during the offseason. Los Angeles won the World Series in 2020 and has played in three World Series in the last five years.

Toronto Blue Jays (Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) The Blue Jays won 91 games last year and are projected to be better in 2022. They have one of the best first basemen in baseball in Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Bo Bichette led the American League in hits last year.

Tampa Bay Rays (Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Despite trading Austin Meadows, the Rays should have the tools to play in their second World Series in three seasons. Last year, the Rays won 100 games but fell short in the playoffs after losing to the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS.

Chicago White Sox (Photo: Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Last year, the White Sox won 90-plus games for the first time since 2006. Tony LaRussa is entering his third season as the White Sox manager and has led the team to the playoffs the last two years. Could this be the year where the White Sox take the next step and get World Series gold?

Houston Astros (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Despite the sign-stealing allegations, the Astros are one of the more consistent teams in baseball, playing in three World Series in the last five seasons. Losing Carlos Correa hurts, but the Astros have a deep roster that includes, Alex Bregman, Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez.

Milwaukee Brewers (Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) The Brewers have reached the playoffs the last four seasons under manager Craig Counsell. The team will rely on a strong rotation led by Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta.