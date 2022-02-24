6 NFL Teams Who Should Trade for Aaron Rodgers Before 2022 Season

Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to make a big decision regarding his future in the NFL. It’s very possible he could leave the Green Bay Packers, which means he will have to be traded. There are several teams that are ready to make a trade for Rodgers, and if it happens. it would be one of the biggest deals in NFL history. But are the Packers willing to trade Rodgers?

“That was not something I told him,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Wednesday, per ESPN. “Again, I think the whole conversation with Aaron last season before he came back was that, regardless, at the end of this past season, we would sit down as a group and we would work it out one way or another.” When Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show this week, he said he hasn’t made a decision.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I get it,” Rodgers said of the interest in his decision, per Fox News. “There’s not a lot to talk about football-wise and this will be a topic of conversation. But I am looking forward to making a decision and moving forward. I think it’s best for me. It’s best for the team. It’s best for all parties involved. Let’s just get this behind us.” Here’s a look at six teams that should trade for Rodgers.

Denver Broncos

The Broncos were favored to trade for Rodgers before the 2021 season. Their quarterback situation is shaky with Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. The rest of the roster is strong, but with the team having a new head coach in Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos will likely go all-in on Rodgers.

New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees retired before the start of the 2021 season, and the inconsistent QB play was a big reason the Saints missed the playoffs. Rodgers in New Orleans would be interesting, especially with Sean Payton no longer the head coach.

Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr has been solid, but the Raiders are brave enough to make a big move to win their first title since 1983. It’s not clear if Rodgers will play in Las Vegas despite him being close to his home state California. Rodgers could make some big plays in the new (indoor) stadium.

Washington Commanders

With a new team name, it would make sense for the Commanders to add Rodgers to excited the fan base. The QB position is the one thing Washington is missing to make them a legit playoff contender.

Miami Dolphins

If the Dolphins are not sold on Tua Tagovailoa being the guy, they will likely be in the Rodgers sweepstakes. The team won 9 games in 2021 and looks like they are on the rise. Rodgers in Miami? I think he would be down with that.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger has retired, and the Steelers are in need of a quarterback. They are not the type of team to make big splashes when it comes to trade. But adding Rodgers could put them back in the Super Bowl mix.

Retirement?

It’s very possible Rodgers could retire. He talked about retiring this year during his press conference before the start of the 2021 season, and with him now being 38, Rodgers knows he doesn’t have too many years left before he can’t play at a high level.