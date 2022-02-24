Aaron Rodgers, Packers Receiving Trade Offers From Multiple NFL Teams, According to Report

With the NFL 2022 league year set to begin next month, Aaron Rodgers is getting ready to make a big decision about his future. And NFL teams are ready to go after him if he decides to leave the Green Bay Packers. According to Diana Russini of ESPN (per CBS Sports), Rodgers and the Packers have been receiving trade offers from multiple teams. Russini also said that Rodgers is expected to inform the Packers of his intentions soon.

On Wednesday, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst talked about Rodgers while speaking to reporters and said he realizes how the 2022 season and the future of the franchise are in the hands of Rodgers. “Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That’s kind of how we do things,” Gutekunst said, per NFL.com. “It’s a big piece. It’s a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it’s important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That’s the first one to go. … There’s some timing elements to things. We’ve had really good conversations with Aaron and everybody throughout the process.”

One thing to watch for is Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. Rodgers’ No. 1 target will be a free agent next month if the Packers can’t get a contract extension done. And if Adams doesn’t return to Green Bay, Rodgers could be right behind him, which would be a huge blow to a team that has reached the NFC Championship game twice in the last three years.

“I am looking forward to making the decision and moving forward. I think it’s best for me, it’s best for the team, and it’s best for all parties involved to get this behind us,” Rodgers said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “I’ve obviously had thoughts about it and have had thoughts throughout the season and throughout the offseason even during [Panchakarma]. There’s conversations to be had and a few more things to contemplate, but it won’t be long. I’m not going to hold anyone hostage in this.”

One team that could push for a Rodgers trade is the Denver Broncos, as they have been attached to the situation since last summer. Other teams that could use quarterback help are the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, but it’s not known if they are the teams extending trade offers to the Packers for Rodgers.