49ers vs. Packers: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The second NFL divisional round playoff game of the day features two teams that know each other very well. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Green Bay Packers in a rematch from earlier this season. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Fox. It will also stream on FoxSports.com, Fox Sports App, NFL.com, NFL App and Yahoo Sports App.

The 49ers (10-7) earned an upset win over the Dallas Cowboys last week and come into tonight’s game with a lot of confidence. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not had success against the 49ers in the playoffs as the Packers have lost the last three matchups against them when Rodgers is under center. When the 49ers and Packers battled each other in Week 3 this season, Green Bay escaped with a 30-28 victory.

“I think, overall, our defense is much better,” 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said, per the team’s official website. “You see in the run game, I think we’re much better. Just D.J. and Arik inside, they’ve done an outstanding job. Just all around, when I watch that film from the first game and I watch our Dallas game or the L.A. game, it looks like two completely different defenses. Just the way we’re moving, the way we’re swarming now, it just looks different. It feels different on film. Many different guys in, but many different guys are still stepping up and making plays for us. I feel like the pass rush is definitely better.”

The Packers (13-4) clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC and have won 13 games for the third consecutive year and looking to make the NFC Championship game also for the third time in that span. Rodgers is a favorite to win the MVP award for the fourth time in his career, completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards, 37 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. But the Packers know the key for a win tonight is slowing down wide receiver Deebo Samuel who is a dangerous runner.

“Just coming from that division, Deebo’s a dangerous guy with the ball in his hands, obviously, whether it’s down the field and they’re throwing it to him, screen game, he’s always been a huge weapon in their fly sweeps, when they’ve handed the ball to him,” Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry said, per the team’s official website. “He’s done a ton of damage over the years.”