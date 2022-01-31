49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk and Wife Trolled at McDonald’s Following NFC Championship Loss

Kyle Juszczyk took a loss on the field and at McDonald’s. The 49ers fullback at his wife Kristin were spotted at a drive-thru at McDonald’s following the team’s 20-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship game. While at the drive-thru, an employee began to take shots at the couple for missing out on the Super Bowl.

“First: McDonalds was closed and our bus wouldn’t fit through the drive thru… so we had to walk through the drive thru,” Kristin began on Kristin’s Instagram Story, per the New York Post. “Then we’re just trying to get some comfort food and @mcdonalds is talking s— to us!!!!”

In the video, the person behind the drive-thru said, “Jimmy [Garoppolo] just wanted a ring, he’s not going to get it,” after Juszczyk said he wanted some nuggets. The 49ers led 17-7 going into the fourth quarter but let the lead slip away due to a few mistakes in the final minutes of the game. Garoppolo is taking heat for the loss as he threw a costly interception to seal the victory for the Rams. And he knows this could be his final season with the 49ers.

“[The emotions] hit pretty hard in the locker room,” Garoppolo said, per ESPN. “I think these next couple of days it will really start to settle in a little bit. Emotions are high after a game win or loss, and it’s one of those things you’ve got to be glad it happened, smile from it, and think about the good things. We’ll see what happens in these next couple days, weeks, whatever, but I love this team. Just the fight and the battle in this team throughout the entire year has been really impressive. I love those guys.”

Juszczyk, 30, is arguably the best fullback in the NFL. After spending four seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2013-2016), Juszczyk signed a four-year contract with the 49ers in 2017 and signed a five-year deal in 2021. He has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl the last six seasons due to his blocking ability and being able to catch the ball out of the backfield. When the 49ers played in the Super Bowl two years ago, Juszczyk became the first Harvard alum to score a touchdown in the big game.