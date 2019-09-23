49ers Tight End George Kittle Channels Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

The undefeated San Francisco 49ers are fresh off their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and riding high. The team wasn’t viewed as a contender after their inconsistent preseason schedule but have since yet to lose a game, with excitement in the Bay Area is so powerful that there is only one way to show it – yelling Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s signature phrase.

Following Sunday’s victory, tight end George Kittle was shown in the locker room yelling, “Can you smell what the Niners are cooking?” This references Johnson’s time as a professional wrestler in WWE where he would ask fans, “Can you smell what the Rock is cooking?”

Unsurprisingly, Johnson caught the aroma of Kittle’s battle cry and was a big fan.

One season after setting the single-season record in receiving yards (1,377) for a tight end, Kittle is ready to help his team reach the playoffs in the 2019 season. The third-year playmaker from Iowa is integral to this 49ers offense and has served as a safety blanket in his first three games of the season. Kittle does not have a touchdown in the season after scoring five in 2018 but is still averaging 9.7 yards-per-reception.

Havingthe Rock’s blessing after letting loose the trademark battle cry likely means that fans will see the star TE score multiple touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns in the coming week.

The fast star is a blessing for the San Francisco 49ers after their performance one year ago. In order to keep pace with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West, they will need the juice. Kyle Shanahan’s team has succeeded so far in the season, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Pittsburgh Steelers with eyes on a playoff spot, provided they can keep putting together complete performances.

As Johnson says, the road ahead is not easy for Kittle and this 49ers team. The next games on the docket are against the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers.

While three of the teams are inconsistent threats, the Rams won the NFC West in 2018 and made their way to Super Bowl LIII.

If San Francisco has any hope of finishing this stretch with a winning record, they will need to channel the Rock’s in-ring ferocity and prove that they are the heavyweights on the football field. Doing so would provide them with the continuing opportunity to use Johnson’s trademark phrase.