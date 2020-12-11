49ers' Deebo Samuel Sends Message to Tommy 'Tiny' Lister After His Death

✖

Tommy "Tiny" Lister died at the age of 62 years old on Thursday, and one NFL player took the news hard. San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel got to know Lister over the years. Samuel went to Instagram to send a message to the Friday and The Dark Knight actor.

Samuel's nickname "Deebo" came from Lister's character on Friday as he was considered a bully when he was younger. The interesting thing about this is Lister's last Instagram post is watching Samuel's highlights and sending him a message. "Deebo Samuels Baddest In the Game,"Lister wrote in his final post. "S/o to Deebo Samuels." The 49ers released a statement when they heard the news that Lister died.

Deebo Samuel heartbroken about Tommy Lister's death. pic.twitter.com/7LLPJ8mXqI — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) December 11, 2020

"One of the nicest bullies we've come across. RIP Deebo." The team wrote on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lister family." Along with Lister being known for his roles on Friday and The Dark Knight as well as being a big Deebo Samuel fan, Lister spent some time a pro wrestler, competing in WWE and WCW. This was made possible when Lister played the role of Zeus in the 1989 film No Holds Barred where he battled Hulk Hogan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister (@officialtinylister)

"WWE is saddened to learn that Tom "Tiny" Lister, known as Zeus to the WWE Universe, passed away today at age 62," WWE said in a statement." Zeus first entered the squared circle opposite Hulk Hogan in the 1989 film No Holds Barred. The rivalry extended beyond the big screen, as The Human Wrecking Machine quickly formed a common bond with "Macho Man" Randy Savage in their shared quest to take down The Immortal One."

Ice Cube, who starred alongside Lister in Friday, also sent him a message. "America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera," Cube wrote on Twitter. "Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already." It was reported by TMZ that Lister was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms before his death.